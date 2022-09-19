A true showbusiness idol! Kelly Clarkson was honored with her own star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, and the celebrated singer and TV personality beamed as she basked in the celebratory glow of the achievement.

Clarkson spoke with ET's Cassie DiLaura after the big event -- where she was reunited with original American Idol judges Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson -- and Clarkson reflected on what it was like to be "cemented in history" on the Walk of Fame.

"Wow, how you just said it kind of freaked me out, that's crazy. I didn't really think about it like, that but it's incredible," Clarkson shared. "I mean, you know, you've seen these pictures since you were a kid, with all these major people that influenced you artistically in your life, and it's cool to be a part of that."

"Especially like right in front of where I won [American Idol] 20 years ago," added Clarkson, whose star is located right in front of the Dolby Theater on Hollywood Blvd. "That's cool that they put the star here."

"I'm also in between Harry Potter and Deadpool," Clarkson added -- referring to neighboring stars honor Daniel Radcliffe and Ryan Reynolds, "which is awesome! That could not be a better representation of my personality: magic and sarcasm."

During the ceremony, Clarkson spoke to the crowd and reflected on how she felt about receiving the honor. Clarkson told the crowd that she was happy to have had the trio of Idol judges, and her team, around her, to tell her the honest truth over the last 20 years.

"From the beginning, with Idol, all three of you were very honest with me...I just wanted to say thank you, to be surrounded -- even my band on the road, my family, like last night, we're listening to my new album and telling me what they love, what they don't love -- and I have people like that, and I think it's important to have not just 'yes' people, but people that actually love you, and care about you and give their honest advice, and I've always welcomed that," Clarkson said. "And I think that is why I'm here today. Not just because of myself, but because of having constantly teams of people that love you and support you, and really want to make your dreams come true while making their dreams come true."

