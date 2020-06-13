Kelly Clarkson Spotted Without Wedding Ring After Filing for Divorce

Kelly Clarkson is moving on. The "Since U Been Gone" singer was spotted in her Los Angeles neighborhood without a wedding ring on Friday, a day after news broke that she filed for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock.

Clarkson, 38, is seen casually dressed and wearing overalls with a forest green top while walking her dog, Henry, in photos obtained by Daily Mail. In the pics, the Voice coach's sparkler is noticeably missing.

ET confirmed on Thursday that the singer filed for divorce June 4, with Clarkson citing irreconcilable differences in her filing. According to court documents obtained by ET, she listed the separation date as "TBD" and asked for joint legal and physical custody of their two children together; daughter River and son Remington.

Kelly Clarkson Files for Divorce From Brandon Blackstock This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart Kelly Clarkson Files for Divorce From Brandon Blackstock

A source told ET that the former couple, who tied the knot in October 2013, decided to call it quits "after realizing the relationship hasn’t been working for a while."

"Kelly and Brandon work together non-stop and that became a contention in their relationship," the source said. "Brandon is the EP of her show as well as her manager. Also, Kelly has always brought up wanting more children, which Brandon doesn't."

A second source also told ET that they hoped things would work out between them, but quarantine only made things worse.

"They both hoped quarantining away from L.A. in Montana would help them work things out in their marriage, but instead the change in environment was actually detrimental. The constant time together seemed to make an already challenging situation worse," the source noted.

The source added that Clarkson started the divorce process "they'd both been dreading" a few weeks ago, after "Kelly knew she just needed to follow her heart and finally realized divorce was her only option."

For more on their separation, watch below.

Why Kelly Clarkson and Her Husband Are Calling It Quits (Source) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kelly Clarkson Realized 'Divorce Was Her Only Option' Amid Quarantine

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock's Relationship Timeline

Why Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock Called It Quits

Related Gallery