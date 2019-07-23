Kelly Osbourne is remembering her late best friend, Amy Winehouse.

Tuesday marked eight years since Amy tragically died at the age of 27, and Kelly took to Instagram to pay tribute to the talented English singer with a sweet photo memory.

"Not a day goes by that I don't miss you #lul," Kelly captioned the pic, which shows the two linking arms and laughing.

Amy's goddaughter, Dionne Bromfield, also paid tribute, writing, "Miss you always but today more than ever 💕"

See more tributes from family, friends and fans below:

Rest In Peace angel. The world hasn’t been the same since you’ve been gone. #AmyWinehousepic.twitter.com/g9uT5VGuZ1 — romancha (@romano_daniela) July 23, 2019

We only said goodbye with words

I died a hundred times

You go back to her

And I go back to black#AmyWinehouse 💙 pic.twitter.com/J6D2UOIWVS — darshanie (@taeubaeful) July 23, 2019

8 years ago the legend left this world, but we will never forget her, her songs will always live in our hearts and souls. thank you #AmyWinehousepic.twitter.com/QPkVzRWfyC — 🐺Baby Natblida (@ravenbloodbaby) July 23, 2019

Amy, best known for hits like "Rehab," "Back to Black" and "Valerie," was found dead at her home in London, England, on July 23, 2011. Her father, Mitch Winehouse, issued a statement a few days later, the same day a private funeral was held for the beehive-haired singer.

"Amy was the greatest daughter, family member and friend you could ever have. I will talk a lot about her fantastic recovery," Mitch said of his daughter, who publicly battled drug and alcohol addiction for years. "Recently, Amy found love with Reg [Traviss]. He helped her with her problems and Amy was looking forward to their future together. She was the happiest she has been for years."

"She was not depressed," his statement continued. "She saw [her mother] Janis and Reg on Friday and was in good spirits. That night, she was in her room, playing drums and singing ... But knowing she wasn't depressed, knowing she passed away, knowing she passed away happy, it makes us all feel better."

In an interview with The Mirror, Kelly said that she had actually spoken with Amy the night before her death.

"I was speaking to her last night, she seemed absolutely fine," Osbourne told the outlet at the time. "I don't understand how this could have happened."

Hear more on Amy's lasting legacy in the video below.

