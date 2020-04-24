Kelly Osbourne couldn't have been happier to reunite with her brother, Jack Osbourne.

Ozzy Osbourne's 35-year-old daughter took to Instagram on Friday to share a video of her and her sibling hugging during their emotional reunion. Kelly hadn't been able to see her family after she was exposed to the coronavirus and had to take a test, which came out negative.

"Omg omg omg I got tested and I am negative for covid and I finally got to hug my brother," Kelly wrote. "😭😭😭 sadly I was exposed and was showing symptoms due to my brother having MS and my father having Parkinson’s I was told to be tested."

Kelly did get to see her father and mom, Sharon Osbourne, last month -- but at a distance.

"Today was the first time I got to see my parents in almost 3 weeks!!! Even though i did not get to hug them.... at this point I will take what I can get," she wrote on Instagram on March 26. "They are doing well and are save and sound for now. Thank you so much for your continued well wishes love and support. We will get through this together. I love you all 💜 stay safe."

ET caught up with Kelly last month, where she admitted that it had been hard to be away from her father and her mom, Sharon Osbourne, during this time.

"I did have a cry yesterday because I miss my parents and I'm really close with them and I'm used to seeing them every day and being with them every day. I've spent pretty much every day in the last year with my dad, and not being able to see him is hard," she said.

While they're not seeing each other in person, Kelly keeps in touch with her family by speaking on the phone.

"My mom and dad love each other so much that if they're together, they have fun and they just do their own little thing," Kelly shared. "Every day I call them and they're giving me a list of things to watch. My dad has been sending me the most disgusting memes."

She also gave an update on Ozzy's health, as he battles Parkinson's disease. Watch the video below to hear what she shared.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Sharon Osbourne Offers Health Update on Husband Ozzy (Exclusive)

Quarantine Life: Kelly Osbourne, Kelly Ripa and More Stars Show Off Their Natural Hair Color

Kelly Osbourne Shares Update on Dad Ozzy's Health Amid Coronavirus Pandemic (Exclusive)

Kelly Osbourne Shares Update on Dad Ozzy's Health Amid Coronavirus Pandemic (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery