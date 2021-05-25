Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Share Photos of Son Joaquin and His Date on Prom Night
The last of the Consuelos clan is off to prom! Proud parents, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos shared photos of their son, Joaquin and his date, heading to their prom Tuesday night.
"Prom Night 2021. Joaquin and Melissa. 💕💕," Ripa wrote next to the dapper photo of Joaquin and his date, Melissa.
Consuelos shared a similar photo of the pair, showing off their outfits and matching corsage and boutonniere.
"It’s Prom night…. Quino and his lovely date Melissa," Consuelos captioned the photo.
Ripa also shared some behind-the-scenes moments from her son's prom night, including a family photo and several snaps of Consuelos helping his youngest son fasten his tie and straighten out his suit.
Ripa also shared more photos of Joaquin and his date posing for prom photos.
In March, Joaquin announced that he'll be attending the University of Michigan in the fall and joining their wrestling team.
"Super excited to step into this next chapter with @umichwrestling! Honored to be part of this great program. Big thank you to @the_wrestling_coach , @buddylasta , @izzystylewrestling , and @seanbormet," the 18-year-old wrote next to the exciting announcement.
After sharing his commitment to the school, Ripa proudly posted a photo of Joaquin and his dad posing in University of Michigan hoodies. "Sunday vibes. 💙💛," she wrote.
