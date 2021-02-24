Kelly Ripa Celebrates Youngest Son Joaquin's 18th Birthday

Kelly Ripa's children are all officially adults now! Ripa took to Instagram Wednesday to celebrate her youngest son, Joaquin's, 18th birthday.

The Live With Kelly and Ryan host shared a sweet montage of Joaquin growing up over the years.

"Joaquin 18!!!! ♥️💕🎂🎊🎁💥💙 Happy birthday to the light of our lives! You fill everyday with joy, and make everything better! We love you to the moon and beyond 🌕💫 @joaquinconsuelos @instasuelos," the TV host wrote.

Joaquin is the baby of the family. Ripa shares two older children, Michael, 23, and Lola, 19, with husband Mark Consuelos.

ET caught up with Ripa earlier this week, where she talked about the start of her relationship with Consuelos, which began when they were both starring on All My Children as Hayley Vaughan and Mateo Santos.

"All My Children is responsible for my entire life. I don't like say that lightly. I met my husband on All My Children. I had my children on All My Children," Ripa shared. "I got [Live With Regis and Kelly] standing in my dressing room on All My Children. It's responsible for my entire life. I'm not being glib when I say that."

Ripa says she was "devastated" when the show went off the air in 2011. "Not for myself because I had left the show by then, but I was devastated for the fan base cause it means so much to them," she explained.

But, the couple are bringing the show back with a follow-up series called Pine Valley. The show is in early development at ABC.

Watch the video below to hear more on why Ripa feels she owes her life to the hit soap series.

