Kelly Rowland Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Husband Tim Weatherspoon

Congratulations to Kelly Rowland and her husband, Tim Weatherspoon! The 39-year-old singer gave birth to their second child together, a son named Noah, on Jan. 21. She revealed the exciting news on her Instagram on Saturday, along with an adorable photo of her new bundle of joy with her and Weatherspoon's 6-year-old son, Titan.

"On the 21st day, of the 21st year, of the 21st Century, Noah Jon Weatherspoon, Greeted us!" she wrote. "We are truly grateful❤️❤️❤️❤️ 1•21•21. 8:13pm. 7lbs. 8oz 19in."

The family also posted the same photo on Titan's Instagram page, adding, "He ain’t heavy, he’s my brother!!!" Weatherspoon added on his Instagram, "On 1-21-21 a star was born!!!"

Rowland and Weatherspoon tied the knot in 2014. Rowland revealed she was pregnant in October, showing off her baby bump in stunning beach photos for Women's Health.



"We had been talking about [having a second child] loosely, and then COVID happened, and we were just like, 'Let’s see what happens,'" Rowland told the magazine.

She shared that she was initially hesitant to share the happy news during such tough times.

"But you still want to remind people that life is important," she noted. "And being able to have a child… I’m knocking at 40’s door in February. Taking care of myself means a lot to me."

She also talked about raising Black children amid the current social and political climate.

"I’d just put Titan to bed. I got into the shower, and I had this real hard, ugly, deep cry," she recalled of the emotional toll it's taken on her. "Because I promised to protect my kid. That was the main thing I was thinking about: protecting this little innocence."

When ET spoke to the Destiny's Child member in May, she cried while talking about social injustice in the Black community.

"I can't sit still. I'm angry. I'm hurt. At times feeling hopeless," Rowland admitted while in tears. "But then sometimes I look at my son and I'm like, hell no. I gotta keep going and what do I need to do? [I'm] feeling for the families that have to go through all this. Communities, all their emotions, [it] just makes me angry. There's so many things I'm feeling, like everyone else."

