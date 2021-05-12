Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown to Host 2021 CMT Music Awards

Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown are taking over the 2021 CMT Music Awards.

The two country superstars are set to host the annual Country Music Television awards show, airing June 9 on CMT. This is Ballerini's first time hosting the fan-voted awards show, while Brown returns for a second year as emcee.

"I’m so excited to be hosting the 2021 CMT Music Awards with Kane! The CMT Awards are so special because they are truly fan voted," the "Miss Me More" singer said in a statement. "Following a year plus where we have not been able to be with the fans and share music together, will make this night even more special."

Brown added, "I loved getting a chance to host the CMT Music Awards last year and I'm excited to be back this year with Kelsea. The CMT Music Awards are special to me – it’s the first industry award I won and getting on that stage was an amazing feeling. I love that the fans get to have their voices heard as we celebrate the best in country music."

Nominations for the 2021 CMT Music Awards will be announced on Thursday, May 13 at 11 a.m. ET, in tandem with the start of fan voting at vote.cmt.com. Voting will run through Tuesday, June 1 at 12 p.m. ET. Performers and presenters will be announced at a later date.

ET spoke with Ballerini back in March, where she teased her upcoming projects. "I'm working on a lot of projects right now, obviously music," she said. "I'm always working on music, that's like home base."

"I know people get worried when I'm like, 'There's a lot going on.' They're like, 'Are you doing stuff other than music?' I'm like, 'No, music is always it,'" she continued. "I think this last year I've zoomed out a bit in some other ways and gone, 'Well, what else can I do? What else can I do with my writing? What else can I do with this little platform I have?' And it's been a really fun few months, kind of just stretching my wings and figuring out where that's going to take me."

The 2021 CMT Music Awards will air June 9 at 8 p.m. on CMT. The show will also air as a five network simulcast across the following MTV Entertainment Group brands: MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network and TV Land.

Kelsea Ballerini on How She Got Bikini Ready For Her ‘Shape’ Magazine Cover Shoot (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

Kane Brown Is First Black Solo Artist to Win ACM 'Video of the Year'

Kane Brown On His Chance to Make History at 2021 ACM Awards

'The Voice': Why Kelsea Ballerini Is Coaching Kelly's Battle Rounds

Kelsea Ballerini Talks New Home, Music and 'Shape' Cover Shoot

Related Gallery