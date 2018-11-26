The Chainsmokers and Kelsea Ballerini will hit the stage together to help the West Coast ring in the New Year as part of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2019.

The annual television special will once again broadcast live from Times Square in New York City, with Seacrest returning to host and media personality Jenny McCarthy back for onsite reporting.

In the first official announcement for this year’s event, organizers also confirmed that songstress Ciara will return to host a Hollywood Party, featuring the special performance with Ballerini and The Chainsmokers, who recently released their collaborative track, “This Feeling.”

The West Coast party will also feature performances by Foster the People, Macklemore with Skylar Grey, Ella Mai and Charlie Puth.

Meanwhile in New Orleans, Louisiana, Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale will host the central time zone countdown with yet-to-be-revealed performances from Jackson Square.

“For 47 years, New Year’s Rockin’ Eve has been America’s biggest and most watched party of the year,” said Mark Bracco, Executive Producer and Executive Vice President of Programming & Development, dick clark productions. “We’re thrilled that Ryan, Jenny, Ciara and Lucy are back to help America usher in the New Year, along with a stellar lineup of the year’s hottest musical artists.”

The five-and-a-half-hour TV special will kick off at 8:00 p.m. EST on Dec. 31 on ABC.

