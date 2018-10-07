Ken Jeong is about to make Magnum's life very interesting.

On Monday's episode of Magnum P.I., titled "The Woman Who Never Died," the Crazy Rich Asians star plays private investigator Luther Gillis, who floats a head-scratching new case to his competition Thomas Magnum (Jay Hernandez) to solve: the true identity of a man's comatose fiancee who's had extensive facial surgery.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek, Gillis' reappearance is an unexpected surprise for Magnum and even before Gillis utters a full sentence, the former Navy SEAL is already suspicious of his "pal's" motives.

"I know why you're here and I just want you to know I'm a little light right now...," Magnum begins to say.

"Slow your roll. I didn't come here for the poker money that you owe me," Gillis reassures him, though Magnum -- who's a little strapped for cash -- doesn't look too reassured.

When Gillis breaks the news of a potential client he's handing over, Magnum is rightly confused. After all, why is Gillis helping him get a job? Then it becomes abundantly clear why he cares so much about this particular job.

"Oh, I forgot. Sixty percent off the top goes to me," Gillis says just as he's about to leave Manum's abode, "so that should clear your poker debt." Will Magnum be able to solve the case and even up with his pal? Watch ET's exclusive clip above to find out.

ET was recently on the Magnum P.I. set in Hawaii, where Hernandez was optimistic that original star Tom Selleck could make an appearance down the line.

“I’ve got to make a great show. If we make a great show, he'll come around,” Hernandez said. For more from the set, watch the video below.

Magnum P.I. airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

RELATED CONTENT:

On Set With the 'Magnum P.I.' Cast in Hawaii – 5 Reasons to Watch This Action-Packed Reboot! (Exclusive)

Jay Hernandez to Star in 'Magnum P.I.' Reboot Pilot for CBS

'Cagney and Lacey,' 'Magnum P.I.' May Be Getting Their Own TV Reboots