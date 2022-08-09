Kenan Thompson to Host 2022 Emmy Awards

Live from Los Angeles, it's the 74th Emmy Awards -- hosted by Kenan Thompson! NBC announced on Tuesday that the Saturday Night Live star is set to serve as the first-time host of this year's Emmys.

Thompson, a six-time Emmy nominee -- who was double-nominated last year, both for SNL and his eponymous sitcom, Kenan -- has previously hosted the 2021 People’s Choice Awards, and returned as host of the 2022 NHL Awards in June.

"Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC – my longtime network family – makes it even more special," Thompson said in a press release. "Like all TV fans, I can’t wait to see the stars from my favorite shows."

Among this year's nominations, perennial drama favorite Succession leads the way with the most nods at 25, however, last year's big comedy winner, Ted Lasso, is hot on its trail with 20. Limited series The White Lotus also scored 20 nods, while Hacks and Only Murders in the Building earned 17 apiece -- despite a surprising snub for star Selena Gomez. (Check out all the biggest snubs and surprises here.)

The 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards air live on Monday, Sept. 12, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock. In the meantime, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage.

