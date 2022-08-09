Kenan Thompson to Host 2022 Emmy Awards
Emmy Nominations 2022: First-Time Nominees, History-Makers and B…
Brittney Griner Sentenced to 9 Years in Russian Prison: Viola Da…
Anne Heche In Stable Condition Following Fiery Car Crash
'Sister Wives' First Look: Stars React to Christine's Choice to …
Anne Heche in Coma Following Explosive Car Crash
Inside Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Breakup: What Went Wro…
'Street Outlaws' Star Ryan Fellows Dead at 41 After Car Crash Wh…
Roger E. Mosley Reflects on Journey From Watts to 'Magnum P.I.' …
Inside Teresa Giudice's Wedding to Louie Ruelas and the Bravo-Pa…
Will Smith Apologizes to Chris Rock, Addresses Jada’s Involvemen…
Rosie O'Donnell Responds After Daughter Claims Her Upbringing Wa…
Teresa Giudice's Wedding Hairstylist Explains $10K Viral Updo (E…
Pete Davidson Sulks, Wear 'I Feel Like S**t' Shirt After Kim Kar…
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Split After 9 Months of Dating
Britney Spears Slams Ex Kevin Federline's New Interview About Th…
John Travolta Mourns His Iconic 'Grease' Co-Star Olivia Newton-J…
Rosie O'Donnell Is a First-Time Grandma!
Jennifer Coolidge Says 'American Pie' Role Led to 200 Hookups!
Live from Los Angeles, it's the 74th Emmy Awards -- hosted by Kenan Thompson! NBC announced on Tuesday that the Saturday Night Live star is set to serve as the first-time host of this year's Emmys.
Thompson, a six-time Emmy nominee -- who was double-nominated last year, both for SNL and his eponymous sitcom, Kenan -- has previously hosted the 2021 People’s Choice Awards, and returned as host of the 2022 NHL Awards in June.
"Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC – my longtime network family – makes it even more special," Thompson said in a press release. "Like all TV fans, I can’t wait to see the stars from my favorite shows."
Among this year's nominations, perennial drama favorite Succession leads the way with the most nods at 25, however, last year's big comedy winner, Ted Lasso, is hot on its trail with 20. Limited series The White Lotus also scored 20 nods, while Hacks and Only Murders in the Building earned 17 apiece -- despite a surprising snub for star Selena Gomez. (Check out all the biggest snubs and surprises here.)
The 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards air live on Monday, Sept. 12, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock. In the meantime, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage.
RELATED CONTENT:
2022 Emmy Nominations: The Complete List
Emmy Nominations 2022: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises
Chadwick Boseman Earns Posthumous Emmy Nomination
Related Gallery