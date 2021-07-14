Kenny 'Babyface' Edmonds and Wife Nicole Pantenburg Call it Quits After 7 Years of Marriage
After "much thought and great sadness," Musician Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds and actress Nicole Pantenburg are ending their seven-year marriage, the couple confirmed in a joint statement to ET.
The two are parents to 12-year-old daughter Peyton Nicole Edmonds, and assure fans that they will "continue to care and have respect for one another and share eternal love for our daughter and her well-being."
Their statement concludes, "We ask for personal privacy for ourselves and our daughter as we navigate these new steps as a family.“
Edmonds, 62, and Pantenburg, 48, began dating in 2007, and were married seven years later in 2014. The couple's nuptials had a star-studded guest list, including Oprah Winfrey.
Edmonds was previously married to Tracey Edmonds from 1992 to 2005, and has two sons with her, Brandon and Dylan.
RELATED CONTENT:
'RHOC' Alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke & Husband Are Taking a 'Break'
Naomie Olindo and Metul Shah Split Weeks After They Moved to New York
Scooter Braun and Yael Cohen Split After 7 Years of Marriage
Related Gallery