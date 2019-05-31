Kenny Rogers Hospitalized for Dehydration

Kenny Rogers is recovering at a hospital in Georgia after being hospitalized for dehydration.

On Friday, a statement posted on the 80-year-old singer's official Instagram account revealed his hospitalization.

"Kenny was recently admitted to a local Georgia hospital and treated for dehydration," the statement reads. "He will remain there to complete some physical therapy to get his strength back prior to discharge."

"He appreciates the concern and well wishes he has received from his fans and can assure everyone he plans on sticking around through the years to come," the statement concluded.

This isn't the first time the country legend has dealt with health issues. Last April, he canceled all of the performances of his 2018 farewell tour scheduled through the end of that year, citing issues with his health. Rogers' rep stated that he had been working through a series of health challenges, and while doctors fully expected the outcome to be great, they did advise him to cancel all of his remaining performances to focus on recuperation.

ET spoke with Rogers in October 2017, when he talked about retiring not just from performing, but from music altogether.

"The reason is, the record company had said, 'Do you want to do another single, another record?' And I said, 'Nope, because I don't have the energy to promote it,' and that's not fair to them," Rogers explained. "You have to go out and do the radio stations and do all that other stuff and I don't want to. I'd just as soon sit home with my boys."

Rogers and his wife, Wanda, welcomed twin sons Justin and Jordan in 2004. He also has three children from previous marriages. The singer told ET at the time that he was looking forward to spending more time with his family.

"Wanda and I have been talking about whether we want to get a place on the lake and a boat and that kind of thing," he shared. "I said, 'You know, that'd be great for two weeks and then we'll be fed up with the boat and be stuck with it.' So, I don't know. We have to wait and see."

To see Rogers reflect on his greatest accomplishments, watch the video below:

