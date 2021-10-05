Kenya Moore Reacts to Porsha Williams’ ‘RHOA’ Exit (Exclusive)

Kenya Moore is opening up about the flood of Real Housewives of Atlanta exits. Moore talked to ET backstage after her tantalizing tango on Monday's Dancing With the Stars, where she spoke on Porsha Williams' departure from the show and who could be joining next season's cast.

"I think people should do what makes them happy, and if that makes her happy, then good for her," Moore said of Porsha stepping away from the series.

With Cynthia Bailey also leaving RHOA, there's plenty of room to shake up next season's cast, and that means some friends to the show may soon be holding a peach, specifically Marlo Hampton. While the pair have had their share of disagreements in the past, Moore said if the news is true, she'd be happy for her.

"Oh, I never say never. I just feel like, you just never say never. I'll leave it there," Moore said of Hampton potentially joining the series. "Never say never. I'm happy for her too, if that's true."

And with rumors swirling that the 50-year-old reality TV star was told to choose between DWTS and RHOA, it's still to be seen whether or not Moore could be the next one to put down her peach.

"Well I guess if there was an ultimatum, I guess we know which one I chose," Moore, who is currently competing on season 30 of Dancing With the Stars shared. "I've always wanted to do this show. I'm here, I'm loving every minute of it. I wouldn't change it for anything in the world. Of course I love doing Housewives, and having that opportunity, so I think it will work itself out."

Moore, who has been improving by the week on the dance competition series, told ET that she's still learning to trust her partner, Brandon Armstrong.

"The honest answer is that I don't have a great track record when it comes to men and trusting them. When I have put my trust in them they kind of ruin it," she explained. "And you guys know that I'm going through a divorce, and those feelings are very new, and to have someone come in, I'm guarded, you know. I don't want to relinquish that control, which is a lot of what trusting is about."

But the pair is getting there, with their "Britney Night" tango earning them a score of 21 out of 30, a sizable improvement over last week's score of all-6s.

Catch Moore next week for "Disney Week" when Dancing With the Stars airs Monday at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

