The Scandal love lives on. Kerry Washingtonn and former co-star Tony Goldwyn reunited on Instagram this week to recreate their iconic Olitz scene from the show's beloved finale.

Washington, 46, starred as D.C. crisis manager Olivia Pope on Shonda Rhimes' hit show from 2012 to 2018. Goldwyn played Pope's main love interest, President Fitz. The two recreated the characters' famous "Hi" scene from the series finale, which implied that Fitz and Pope end up together. Washington walks down a hall while music from President Fitz and Olivia's song -- "The Light" by the Album Leaf -- plays in the background, before knocking on Goldwyn's door to say hello.

"Hi 👋🏾 D.C #Olitz is ready for you ❤️," Washington captioned her post.

Mitch Haaseth/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Scott Foley, who portrayed Olivia's competing love interest, Jake Ballard, also played along with his co-stars' recreation, commenting, " … I don’t get it," below Washington's post. The joke is seemingly a reference to the fact that his character did not end up with Pope in the Scandal finale.

The sweet reunion comes just a few days after Washington spoke to ET about her recent memoir, Thicker Than Water, in which the actress delves into the most intimate details of the world she's kept private as she explores her career trajectory and her upbringing.

"I think every day I sat down to write, I thought, 'What am I doing?' because I've been so private. But it just felt like if I was gonna tell this story I wanted to tell enough of the story to feel as true as possible," Washington told ET at a book signing at Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club Gymnasium, in her hometown of Bronx, New York, last Saturday.

"I was really, I think in a lot of ways, just trying to make sense of my journey, so the parts that I'm sharing are the parts that I think are important to put the puzzle pieces together," she says.

Thicker Than Water is a startlingly intimate view into the beloved artist and activist's private world, which she previously kept quiet as she evolved from breakout star to leading lady and powerhouse multihyphenate. The memoir chronicles Washington's struggles with disordered eating, suicidal thoughts, learning that her dad isn't her biological father, having an abortion and childhood trauma.

Washington told ET that her relationship with food and her body is still ever-evolving, but in a better place than when she was in school.

"I've learned, for me, food is one of the tools I pick up sometimes to feel better that may not be a great tool or it may not be an effective tool," she shared. "I've learned to have other tools in my toolbox, but that sometimes still comes up as an option. So, I think my relationship with my food and my body is ever-evolving; it's a place [where] I do a lot of work because I want to have a lot of peace in that area, but I think some days are better than others. But no days are as bad as they used to be."

RELATED CONTENT: