Kerry Washington Announces She's Taking a Break From Social Media

Kerry Washington is taking a break from social media. The Little Fires Everywhere star took to Twitter to reveal that she's taking "a little break from the socials." Washington put together a fun video montage of all the things she would've posted over the month of March had she not decided to go on a social media hiatus.

"I love you guys. But it's time for me to take a little break from the socials. I know there’s gonna be a lot of special moments unfolding in the next few weeks so I put together a video of all the moments that we would have shared together this month. Enjoy! Miss you already 🥰," she wrote alongside the video.

I love you guys. But it's time for me to take a little break from the socials. I know there’s gonna be a lot of special moments unfolding in the next few weeks so I put together a video of all the moments that we would have shared together this month. Enjoy! Miss you already 🥰 pic.twitter.com/2yfDmrWoiq — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) March 10, 2021

The video went through everything from March Madness to National Popcorn Lovers Day, St. Patrick's Day and the birthdays of several of her celebrity friends including Eva Longoria, Reese Witherspoon and Mariah Carey.

The quick clip even included an adorable appearance from Washington's dad, who came ready with the jokes.

"Hey, Dad, do you have a dad joke for us?" Washington asked her father. "I sure do," he readily replied. "How excited was the gardener about spring?" he asked. "So excited, he wet his plants," he revealed before the pair burst out in laughter.

We'll miss seeing Washington on social media, but hey, everyone needs a break.

