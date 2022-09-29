Kesha is nursing a vocal cord injury. The 35-year-old singer took to Instagram to share that she suffered a vocal cord hemorrhage after performing at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert at Los Angeles's Kia Forum on Tuesday night.

"So. in the middle of my wardrobe malfunction I decided to distract everyone from my titties falling out by singing rly. Loud. And today I found out I hemorrhaged one of my vocal chords," Kesha, who posted a pic from the epic moment, revealed. "Soooo. I’m posting all the pics from the f**king moment bc. This was quite a moment."

The "Tik Tok" singer addressed the crowd during her performance, telling mourners of the drummer and Foo Fighters fans alike that it felt "special" to be a part of Hawkins' tribute.

"I feel really special to be here with all of you guys, because Taylor meant something different to each and every one of us," the singer told the crowd before performing a David Bowie cover with Chevy Metal. "To some, he was a f**king hero. He was a f**king icon. He was a friend, he was a father, he was a husband. And for tonight, I just want to say, Taylor, you're going to live with us for f**king ever and ever."

Kesha joined the Foo Fighters, Pink, Alanis Morissette, Miley Cyrus, Joan Jett, Travis Barker, Queen, Nancy Wilson, Wolfgang Van Halen, and Dave Chappelle, who all helped pay tribute to Hawkins Tuesday.

Hawkins died on March 25, unexpectedly in Bogotá, Colombia. Kesha was also on hand for the first Hawkins' tribute show at the Wembley Arena in London earlier this month, which marked the Foo Fighters' first performance since his death.

The band's frontman, Dave Grohl, performed with various acts throughout the night, and shared glimpses into Hawkins' life with the crowd as he spoke from the stage.

"One thing I noticed recently about Taylor as I was calling all of these people to ask them to come play the show, each one of them said, 'Man, I talked to Taylor, like, every day,'" Grohl recalled. "And I realized I had just talked to 50 people who talked to Taylor every f**king day. Taylor made sure that he always reached out and stayed close to the people he was friends with, and we have more of those people here with us right now."

In addition to paying tribute to Hawkins, the over six-hour show helped benefit the charities MusiCares and Music Support, which support musicians in the U.S. and U.K.

