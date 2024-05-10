It may have been Thursday, but that didn't stop Kyra Sedgwick and her kids from scaring Kevin Bacon with a Friday the 13th-themed prank.

In honor of the original film's 44th anniversary, Kyra, 58, and the couple's children -- son Travis Bacon, 34, and daughter Sosie Bacon, 32 -- took an opportunity to remind Kevin, 65, of his character's demise.

A joint Instagram reel showcased the prank.

In the video, the trio sneaks up on Kevin while he sleeps on the couch.

"It's time! Dad is taking his daily nap," Kyra says while holding a makeshift arrow with blood-red paint at its tip. This is reminiscent of how Kevin's character, Jack, is killed in 1980's Friday the 13th. (He's impaled by an arrow shoved through a bed and into his throat!)

Travis places the prop on Kevin's chest before hiding behind the couch with his mother and sister, all chanting the iconic sound effect used to make killer Jason Voorhees' presence known: "Ch ch ch, ah ah ah."

Kevin screams, launching himself up. "OK. Not funny, guys. Not funny!"

"Relax, it's Thursday," Travis quips.

"That was a close one…" the Footloose star wrote in the post's caption. "44 years since Friday the 13th, and I still can't take a nap in peace. #fridaythe13th."

Friday the 13th was released 44 years ago on May 9. Kevin co-starred with Adrienne King, Harry Crosby, Jeannine Taylor, Laurie Bartram, Mark Nelson and Ari Lehman. The summer camp slasher flick would become a horror hit, launching more than a dozen sequels and inspiring countless other low-budget horror movies.

In fact, Kevin's daughter, Sosie, was in a horror movie of her own, starring in 2022's Smile.

"I don't think that he gave me any tips prior, but we definitely talked about it after," she told ET of her father's lack of horror movie advice at the film's premiere.

Instead, the father-daughter duo frequently collaborates on social media videos.

