After 32 years of marriage, Kevin Bacon is still head-over-heels in love with his wife, Kyra Sedgwick.

While speaking to ET, the 62-year-old actor opened up about their special bond, and the meaning behind the sweet throwback post he shared earlier this month, "just because."

"Listen, putting into any kind of words 32 years of marriage is difficult, but she is the music," Bacon gushed to ET's Kevin Frazier. "And it speaks to music and how powerful that is. That feeling."

"I lucked out," he added. "Somehow I found the person that I'm meant to be with and I'll never take that for granted."

One of the qualities Bacon says he finds most admirable about Sedgwick after all these years together is the fact that she's "an amazing mother" to their two kids, Travis, 31, and Sosie, 28.

"I mean, she really is," he raved. "I think it's her ability to set up a situation where our children are open and willing to communicate with us. Communication, to me, is one of the secrets to keeping your kids happy and healthy and safe, and it's not always the easiest thing to hold on to. She has demanded it in a way without crossing too many boundaries."

"She's very good with boundaries when it comes to our kids," he added. "I can't say enough about her as a mother."

During the interview, Bacon also teased what to expect when he hosts Play On: Celebrating the Power of Music to Make Change special with Eve. The one-hour event, airing Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and CBS All Access, will feature performances by Bon Jovi, Sheryl Crow, Bruce Springsteen, Maren Morris, John Legend, Machine Gun Kelly and many more from three iconic venues: Los Angeles' Troubadour, New York City's Apollo Theater and Nashville's Bluebird Cafe.

"I'm absolutely thrilled. I mean, we have all kinds of music ... we're pretty much checking a lot of music genre boxes," Bacon shared. "And I'll tell you, the thing that's really fun about watching the show is the fact that these people are getting a chance to do what it is that they do so well. And they've been so hungry to do it for so long, it's very infectious. You really feel that desire to play."

"We've made so many sacrifices for quite some time and one of those sacrifices is going out and watching live music," he continued, of life in 2020. "There were a lot of shows where people were sitting in their living rooms and playing acoustic guitar, which is really nice and refreshing to see, but this feels a little more like actually watching a live show. We don't have an audience but these are great, iconic venues. The sound is fantastic, the mixes are great and these people are playing ... this is the real deal."

Tuesday's benefit concert will also raise funds for the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc. (LDF) and WhyHunger, collected through the Play On fund at SixDegrees.org, founded by Bacon.

"For somebody who's into music, to give them something to watch felt really good," Bacon said. "Not to mention the causes and highlighting these venues."

