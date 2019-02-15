Kevin Bacon had the sweetest Valentine's Day surprise for wife Kyra Sedgwick!

The 60-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a video detailing his gift to his wife of more than 30 years.

"OK, we don’t really do Valentine’s Day in my family so shhh don’t tell Kyra that I got her this little Valentine’s Day present,” he whispered to the camera as he showed off a ukulele. “All right? Just keep it quiet. Thanks!”

Next, Bacon -- with his dog, Lilly, beside him -- picked up the ukulele and began to sing Joni Mitchell's "A Case of You," off of her 1971 album, Blue.

"In my blood like holy wine / taste so bitter and so sweet / I could drink a case of you / Oh, baby / And I would still be on my feet / Still be on my feet,” he sang.

"Happy Valentine's Day, honey," he whispered at the camera. "I love you."

Sedgwick, 53, was clearly a fan of the romantic post, taking to the comments section to tell her husband, "Omgggggggg I love you." The couple's daughter, 26-year-old Sosie, also loved Bacon's gift, but thought the lyrics of the song were more suited to her dad's relationship with the family pup.

"I think this song pertains more to your contentious relationship with Lilly than your lovely relationship with @kikkosedg," she joked, before writing out more of the track's lyrics, with a couple of minor adjustments. "Constantly in the darkness, where's that at? If you want me I'll be in the parkkkk."

The original lyrics are, "If you want me, I'll be in the bar."

The pair also share a son, 29-year-old Travis.

Back in September, the longtime couple celebrated their 30th anniversary by posting a video of themselves singing the Bee Gees' 1967 song, "To Love Somebody."

At the conclusion of their romantic song, Bacon told Sedgwick, "Well done. I love you."

30 years! I can’t believe it. @kyrasedgwick is the woman of my dreams and the music in my life. #tolovesomebody#beegeespic.twitter.com/2utovquogJ — Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) September 5, 2018

