Kevin Clark, 'School of Rock' Actor, Dead at 32 After Cycling Accident

School of Rock actor, Kevin Clark, has died. He was 32. Multiple outlets confirmed that Clark, who played Freddy Jones, aka Spazzy McGee, in the film, was cycling in Chicago early Wednesday when he was fatally struck by a vehicle.

According to Chicago Sun-Times, police said the professional drummer was riding his bicycle around 1:20 a.m Wednesday when he was struck by a Hyundai Sonata in the Avondale neighborhood on the Northwest Side of Chicago.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 2:04 a.m., according to the Chicago Fire Department and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Police say a 20-year-old woman was driving the car that hit him. She was issued citations but was not arrested.

Clark's School of Rock co-star, Jack Black, took to Instagram to mourn the young drummer, saying he was "heartbroken" by the news.

"Devastating news. Kevin is gone. Way too soon. Beautiful soul. So many great memories. Heartbroken. Sending love to his family and the whole School of Rock community," Black captioned a photo collage of him and Clark from the movie's set and later during an impromptu reunion when Clark was much older.

The pair most recently reunited back in 2018 at a Tenacious D concert in Chicago.

RELATED CONTENT

'School of Rock' Co-Stars Angelo Massagli & Caitlin Hale Dating

'School of Rock' Star Alex Brightman Runs 3.5 Miles a Show, Loses a Pound a Day, but Never Stops Going

Katie Holmes Takes Suri Cruise and Friends to 'School of Rock -- The Musical' on Broadway

EXCLUSIVE: Pete Wentz Is 'Kind of a Jerk' in Nickelodeon's 'School of Rock' Cameo This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery