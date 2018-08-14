Kevin Frazier Brings 'HipHollywood' Segments to 'ET Weekend'

Entertainment Tonight is getting a dose of HipHollywood!

CBS Television Distribution and Kevin Frazier Productions will produce branded segments based on the urban entertainment website HipHollywood.com for ET Weekend, premiering Saturday, Aug. 18.



ET host Kevin Frazier started HipHollywood.com in 2008 under his production hub Kevin Frazier Productions, with the mission to be a dedicated entertainment news source for the urban market. “My family at CTD [CBS Television Distribution] has always recognized the value of HipHollywood’s content and the community it represents,” Frazier said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to be able to bring HipHollywood to a wider audience through ET Weekend.”

“Entertainment Tonight has always been the leading source of entertainment news, so we are happy to have this opportunity to bring more quality content to our viewers,” added ET's executive producer, Sharon Hoffman.

HipHollywood.com content was previously featured on former CTD production -- and ET's sister show -- The Insider.

