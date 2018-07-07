Kevin Hart Celebrates His 39th Birthday With Wife Eniko in Las Vegas

Kevin Hart went all out for his 39th birthday.

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star and his wife, Eniko, celebrated big with a party at Drai’s Nightclub in Las Vegas on Friday night. The birthday boy looked fresh in a Versace silk shirt with black pants, while Eniko stunned in a black one-sleeve mini dress.

The special event was attended by Plastic Cup Boyz, French actor and singer Patrick Bruel and NBA players Chris Paul, LaMarcus Aldridge and Patrick Beverly, among others. It also included performances by Trey Songz, who hit the rooftop stage to sing his hits “Na Na,” “Say Aah” and “Bottoms Up." Rapper Nelly also got the energetic crowd dancing when he sang “E.I.”

During the party, Kevin also treated fans to some of his signature stand-up comedy, as his friends sipped on Don Julio 1942, Hennessey V.S.O.P, Ciroc Apple and Moet Imperial Rose Champagne. To close out the celebration, the comedian was surprised with a Vegas-style birthday presentation and gifted a custom Mag 1942 bottle.

On Friday, Kevin posted an Instagram video of himself getting a piggyback ride from his wife. "It's my birthday damn it!!!! I'm not walking on my B Day!!!!! #Turnt," he wrote alongside the clip.

That same day, Eniko wrote a heartwarming birthday message dedicated to her hubby alongside a sweet family photo.

"Happy birthday babe 🎉 there are so many words to describe you..wonderful, amazing, unique, incomparable, handsome, strong, incredibly FUNNY," she wrote. "You keep a smile on everyone’s face…I could go on forever...but putting a smile on your face is my number one goal today. You mean the world to me. Happy Birthday to my love! xoxo ♥️ ."

The couple -- who overcame a cheating scandal last year -- welcomed their first child together, a son named Kenzo, in November. Kevin is also father to two daughters, Heaven and Hendrix, from his first marriage. ET was exclusively on the set of Kevin's new movie, Night School, where he opened up about his baby boy.

"It's a boy, it's a big deal because the Hart name lives on," the father of three joked. See more in the video below.

