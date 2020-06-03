Kevin Hart is using his platform to push for change amid the ongoing protests against police brutality following the death of 46-year-old Minneapolis man George Floyd, who died after former police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for over eight minutes.

On Tuesday, the 40-year-old comedian Instagrammed a screenshot of a CNN broadcast report that noted that protests for justice have been happening in all 50 states.

"This is POWER.....Enough is Enough," Hart wrote, also urging his fans to vote in another post. "It’s time for change...."

Earlier this week, he shared a video asking media to focus on the message of change rather than on the rioting and looting.

"I'm watching the narrative slowly change into the rioting and to the looting," he says. "We're not talking about the reason, we're not talking about why we're witnessing what we're witnessing. ... The reason is that another black man died at the hands of a police officer."

"The media, you should be pushing that there needs to be a change as well," he continues. "You should be pushing it, not just the people who are protesting -- you know why they're protesting. You should be on the side of the solution, not the problem."

He also said that he felt Chauvin should be charged with first-degree murder instead of third-degree murder, and that the other three police officers present during Floyd's death should be charged as well.

"That's bringing justice," he says. "That's making people feel like something is going to change. ... Everybody's conversation should be about the change. You can't just keep saying equality. We have to take actionable steps and go in that direction."

Meanwhile, ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with Hart before the unrest to talk about his new audio book, The Decision: Overcoming Today's BS for Tomorrow's Success -- out now -- and he talked about quarantining at home in Los Angeles with his pregnant wife, Eniko, and his children. Hart said the experience has been "unreal" being at home and witnessing Eniko's pregnancy with their second child together, since normally, he'd be out working on his various projects.

"Through any pregnancy, you know, with my wife now, my ex-wife, I was always on the go," he shares. "So, I've never been there to see, like, the progression and the mood swings. I am now in the stages of pregnancy where I gotta just shut up."

Hart says he also takes a backseat to his 15-year-old daughter, Heaven, who's been showing off her TikTok dance skills.

"My daughter is the ringleader," Hart admits, before playfully teasing her dancing. "Can't move her bottom half, though. 'Honey, let me see you do something with your feet.' 'Dad, no c'mon, you're killing my vibe.'"

Hart's family obviously has no problem roasting him back. After he let his gray hair show during quarantine, he says they let him know they definitely weren't feeling the look.

"I caught my wife shaking her head looking at me a couple times," he shares. "My daughter was like, 'What are you doing?' My son started calling me grandpop, asking me where my cane was. Yeah, a whole bunch of that."

