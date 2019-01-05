Kevin Hart Posts About Growth After Reconsidering Oscars Gig on 'Ellen'

Kevin Hart may be seriously reconsidering hosting the Oscars.

The 39-year-old comedian posted a cryptic message about learning and growth on Instagram on Saturday, just one day after he told Ellen DeGeneres during an appearance on her show that he would reconsider taking the Oscars gig, at her request.

"When did we get to the point where we forgot that we all learn, then we all have the ability to grow and with that growth comes a wealth of knowledge. You can’t change without a understanding of what GROWTH means. #Message #LiveLoveLaugh #HappySaturday .....Please grasp this and use it in 2019," Hart wrote.

Both Hart and DeGeneres have received backlash since his Ellen DeGeneres Show interview aired, showing her begging him to host the 2019 awards show. Just days after announcing he won the job last month, Hart stepped down, as a result of Twitter users resurfacing old, homophobic tweets of his.

"My first thought is, 'I’m going to ignore it. I’m going to ignore it because it’s 10 years old.' This is stuff I’ve addressed. I’ve talked about this. This isn’t new,” he told DeGeneres. "I’m not going to pay it any mind because if you feed into that stuff, you only feed into the fire."

"I’ve yet to go back to that version of the immature comedian that once was. I moved on. I’m a grown man, I’m cultured,” he continued. "I understand what those words do and how they hurt. I understand why people would be upset, which is why I made the choice to not use them anymore. I don’t joke like that anymore, because that was wrong."

DeGeneres, as a member of the LGBTQ community, said that she was sensitive to Hart's past homophobic remarks, but believed that the way he's acted since makes up for his behavior. She revealed that she spoke with the Academy about having him back as host, and encouraged him to take the job.

"Leaving here, I promise you I’m evaluating this conversation. This is a conversation I needed to have,” Hart replied. “Let me assess, just to sit in the space and really think and you and I will talk before anything else.”

It seems DeGeneres had quite the effect on Hart, who, just hours before the interview, told Variety that he was "done" with the prospect of hosting the Academy Awards.

“Would I ever do it? No, it’s done. It’s done,” he declared. “The moment came and it was a blessing and I was excited at the opportunity and I still am. In my mind I got the job, it was a dream job, and things came up that simply prohibited it from happening. But I don’t believe in going backwards.”

