Kevin Spacey Found Not Guilty On All Charges In U.K. Sexual Assault Trial
Kevin Spacey was found not guilty Wednesday of all the sexual assault charges he was facing in a U.K. trial. The 64-year-old actor had faced nine sexual offense charges related to incidents reported by four men that allegedly took place between 2001 and 2013.
The Academy Award-winning actor had pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.
All four of the alleged victims — who can't be named under U.K. law — testified during the trial, as did Spacey himself, who said he was crushed by the allegations.
In their testimony, the four men described Spacey a "sexual bully" and a predator.
Spacey starred in the Netflix series House of Cards until he was fired in 2017 after fellow actor Anthony Rapp accused him of prior sexual misconduct. A jury in Massachusetts later found him not liable on those allegations.
Spacey's sentencing was expected to follow the London court's ruling on Wednesday.
This story was originally published by CBS News on July 26, 2023 at 9:55 a.m. ET.
