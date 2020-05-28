Khloe Kardashian isn't here for fans criticizing her family's actions.

Earlier this week, the Kardashian-Jenner clan reunited to celebrate Scott Disick's 37th birthday. The family took to social media to share photos from their get together, and apparently some fans found it disrespectful amid the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing guidelines.

"[It] drives me wild when people act as if they know," Khloe reportedly wrote in the comments section of one of her posts, per DailyMail.

"We know how they have been quarantined and there’s less than 10 people with us," she also wrote, adding, "It’s literally what the governor states is perfectly OK to do in the state of CA."

Additionally, in another comment, Khloe reportedly wrote to another person, "Not even trying to be rude. Drives me wild when people act as if they know…Of course we want to protect ourselves. Simply for the sake of our angels, not to mention our own health. But it’s human nature I guess."

To celebrate Scott's birthday on Tuesday, Khloe shared a slideshow filled with photos of the two together.

"Happy birthday @letthelordbewithyou!!! Life would be SO boring without you! Thank you for being such a great brother to me," she captioned the post. "Cheers to you being spoiled and I pray this year is filled with magic. You deserve only the best! We have so much more life to live 🙏🏽Forever family! I love you long time!"

During their family reunion, she also posted a photo of her daughter, True, along with the caption: "Stay safe! Stay smart! Reminder, to keep gatherings small. 10 people maximum."

Kylie Jenner and Scott's ex, Kourtney Kardashian, also posted photos of their get together and their adorable kids.

The gathering comes after Scott and Kourtney returned from a getaway in Utah with their three kids last weekend. In addition to the festivities, Scott and his girlfriend of three years, Sofia Richie, have recently split, according to multiple reports.

For more on Scott's birthday celebrations, watch below.

