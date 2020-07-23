Khloe Kardashian is opening up about what it's like to be a mom in a family full of young kids.

While speaking with Dr. Travis Stork on his podcast, The Travis Stork Show, the reality star discussed raising her 2-year-old daughter, True, with ex Tristan Thompson alongside her sisters' kids. Kim Kardashian West shares four kids -- North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1 -- with husband Kanye West, while Kourtney Kardashian shares three kids -- Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5 -- with ex Scott Disick. Kylie Jenner, meanwhile, is mom to 2-year-old daughter Stormi with Travis Scott.

"We're in this potty-training process, and I'm still trying to figure that out … you have to remember that there's no right or wrong timeline for kids. Everyone does things in their own way," Khloe, 36, said. "True has two cousins that are only three months — they're all three months apart. And so sometimes I see some of them and I'm like, 'But Chicago did this,' or 'Stormi did that.' I'm like, 'I can't do that!'"

"We're all different kids and different ages and we just learn differently," she continued. "So I think just also understanding that, too... I have to remind myself of that."

Khloe also shared some of her best parenting tips with Stork, who welcomed his first child, son Grayson, with wife Parris in June.

"I do think consistency is key. I think whether you want to discipline or love — whatever — I think being consistent, and your kids crave consistency. They love routine," Khloe advised. "True doesn't have to cry or wonder if something's going to happen. She knows after her bath, 'OK, I'm going to rest now, now it's bedtime.' I think they really crave some sort of routine or repetition."

Her second tip? "Be as present as you can."

"Just be in the moment," she exclaimed. "I know with technology and phones and TV it's so easy to be distracted and everybody grabbing at you, especially during this time, too, I'm sure you're being pulled in a million different directions. But try to be as present as possible. Because it flies. It really does."

As for how she and Tristan seemingly co-parent so well, Khloe said she tries to remember what her own parents, mother Kris Jenner and late father Rob Kardashian, did after they split.

"Having my parents and seeing how seamlessly it seemed that they did it, we never knew anything negative. I'm sure it was difficult for them too but we never knew anything negative," she recalled. "My stepdad [Caitlyn Jenner] and my dad would play golf once a week and my dad would come over for dinner once a week and to my little sisters [Kylie and Kendall Jenner], that was their Uncle Robert. We were very close and it was all led with love."

"So many people don't understand it, but I lead with love and we put our child first," she added. "If you have that mindset, everything else follows easily. We have a family together. Don't make it more difficult by dragging your feet. This is going to be forever, so we want to make it the best that we can."

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'30 Rock' Cast Reunites for Star-Studded Special Episode

Khloe Kardashian Says Being a Mom Has Made Her 'Softer'

Why Khloe Kardashian Needs to Be on Good Terms With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian Celebrates True’s 2nd Birthday With Tristan Thompson This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery