It's Father's Day, and stars can't help but celebrate.

Celebs like Khloe Kardashian, Michelle Obama, Jenna Bush Hager, Willow Smith, Meghan McCain and more took to social media on Sunday to send love to the dads in their lives.

Kardashian took the opportunity to honor her late father, Robert Kardashian, as well as her former stepfather, Caitlyn Jenner, on her Instagram Story. She also posted tributes to the fathers of her nieces and nephews, including Scott Disick, Kanye West and Travis Scott, as well as brother Rob Kardashian. She rounded up her posts by giving a shout-out to ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares a 2-year-old daughter, True.

Kylie Jenner also took to her Instagram Story to send love to Travis Scott on Father’s Day.

Obama shared a sweet tribute to her husband, Barack, alongside a throwback photo of him with their two daughters.

"Thank you for the way you love our girls -- and all the young people in this country, no matter who they are or where they come from. We feel your warmth and generosity today and everyday. Happy Father’s Day, Barack! ❤️," she wrote.

Jessica Biel shared a sweet pic of her husband, Justin Timberlake, giving a boost to their 5-year-old son, Silas. "To the dad who not only protects and provides but most importantly, PLAYS, and puts up with all our shenanigans. And teaches and guides and comforts and accepts and respects. Being a dad can sometimes be a thankless job, but today we hope you know how important you are in our lives. We love you forever and ever and a day. Love mom and Silas ❤️," she captioned her sweet post.

Timerberlake also shared a post of his own, reflecting on the values he's teaching his son amid protests for racial justice and equality.

"Boys grow up to be fathers. I think about that a lot these days. We try to teach our son to love and to respect everyone -- we teach him that all people are all created equal, and that no one should be treated differently because of the color of their skin. We teach him this because one day, he will go on to teach his kids the same. It’s a cycle," the "Suit & Tie" singer shared. "And right now, as we all work to undo generations of discrimination that have plagued our system and our communities across this country... I’m reminded today that the first lessons start at home. Im grateful for both of my dads and my mother for teaching me those lessons from the beginning. And for listening to me when I had something to say that they hadn’t learned. I pray for that humility with my own son. I’m grateful for my wife, who made me a father, and is my favorite person/partner/teacher/friend in all of it. I’m grateful for my son, who is always ALWAYS teaching me right back."

Timberlake concluded, "Happy Father’s Day to all the Dads out there. While we owe our sons and daughters these lessons in the places where the doors close at night, I hope you are as inspired as I am to make them THE TRUTH in the places that same door opens every morning and we send them out to discover. There’s more to do. And we are built for it. After all, we are the Dads. Sending my love to you and yours."

See more Father's Day posts below.

See more on how the stars are celebrating Father's Day in the video below.

