Khloe Kardashian is celebrating daughter True's 5th birthday with a moving tribute. Khloe took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday to help celebrate her daughter's big day while taking a look back at how the tot has changed her life.

"Today is my angel's 5th birthday!! I am NOT OK," the proud mom began. "True has changed my life in ways I could never express. I'm so emotional over her getting older. What is wrong with me lol."

Khloe, who shares the 5-year-old with her ex, Tristan Thompson, then took her followers on a trip down memory lane, sharing photos from her pregnancy photo shoot and through the years, showcasing True as just a baby, through her toddler years and now, at five.

"A walk down memory lane...," the mother of two continued. "Sobbing. True, I love you beyond measure."

True got some love from her famous family members as well, with her aunt, Kim Kardashian, taking to her Instagram Stories to wish the little one a happy birthday.

"My baby True. I hope you feel so loved deeply by all of your family," Kim wrote over a photo of True and her youngest daughter, Chicago, 5. "You are so special and such a sweet baby girl. Happy birthday. Auntie Kiki loves you so much."

Kim also shared a shot of True with some of her cousins, including fellow 5-year-old Stormi, Dream, 6, North, 9, and Penelope, 10.

True's grandma, Kris Jenner, meanwhile, shared a post to her page in tribute of her "TuTu," in which she gushed over the little one's smile and "effervescent personality."

"Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter True!!!! You are such a gorgeous light with your mesmerizing smile and your effervescent personality that captures our hearts and lights up every room! You are such an amazing daughter, granddaughter, cousin, best friend, and the perfect sister," Kris wrote alongside some sweet shots of the birthday girl. "You have such a beautiful spirit about you, and are so kind, sweet, giving, generous, thoughtful, and are the best dancer ever!!!! Thank you for bringing so much happiness, joy, and love to our family. I love you so much TuTu and I am so blessed that God chose me to be your grandmother…. I love you to the moon and back!!!! Forever and ever… Lovey xo 🙏🏼💕🎂🥳🙏🏼 ."

The birthday tributes come just days after the Kar-Jenner family celebrated True with an epic, Octonauts-themed bash.

On her Instagram Story last week, Khloe called the event -- which included grandma Kris, aunt Kylie Jenner and True's dad -- "heaven."

Balloon arches were placed throughout the party, which featured life-sized characters, snow cones and party favors for guests.

The party had a lavish dessert setup that included chocolate-dipped pretzels, doughnuts, cake pops, cupcakes, cookies and more. A cotton candy cart was also on hand for the big shindig.

Additionally, guests got to paint a themed picture, attack a piñata, play tug of war, touch real ocean creatures, and design their own aquarium.

