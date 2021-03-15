Khloe Kardashian Says She and Her Sisters Never Mom Shame Each Other

Though the Kardashian sisters definitely have no issues calling one another out, Khloe Kardashian just revealed the one thing they consciously never do -- mom shame one another.

In a new interview with Australia's Gritty Pretty magazine, the 36-year-old reality star said she and her famous sisters who are also moms -- Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner -- are always supportive when it comes to how they each choose to raise their children. Khloe is a mom to her 2-year-old daughter, True, whom she shares with Tristan Thompson.

"There are always challenges with raising kids but I'm so fortunate to have such a strong family support group," she says. "We also know that we have individual families and don't like to give a lot of advice, unless it's solicited. We never mom shame. We hate a shamer."

Khloe also shares that she and her older siblings, 41-year-old Kourtney and 40-year-old Kim, always felt motherly toward their younger sisters, 23-year-old Kylie and 25-year-old Kendall Jenner.

“Kim, Kourtney and I felt so maternal over Kendall and Kylie," she says. "It's been so rewarding watching them grow up into these beautiful, strong, confident and successful women."

Meanwhile, in a trailer for the last season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe is shown discussing welcoming a second child via surrogate with Tristan.

"You're trusting a surrogate with your unborn child and it's just scary," Khloe says at one point in the clip, holding up a thin vial.

