Khloe Kardashian Slams Trolls 'Creating Fake Sh*t About Me' in Fierce Tweets
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Her Real Hair Curls, Tristan Thompson R…
‘Nine Perfect Strangers:’ Nicole Kidman Reacts to the Hype Aroun…
North West and Penelope Disick Start a Lemonade and Jewelry Stan…
Iggy Azalea Talks Retiring From Music, Tana Mongeau on Her Feud …
Ninja and Pokimane Talk ‘Free Guy’ Cameos and Future Acting Gigs…
Savannah Chrisley Confirms She and Ex Nic Kerdiles Are Back Toge…
Britney Spears Says Fans Only Know 'Half the Story' of Her Conse…
‘Below Deck Mediterranean’s Malia White Was Hesitant to Return f…
Kathy Griffin Reveals She's Removing Half of Left Lung After Can…
Matt Damon Faces Backlash, Billie Eilish Says She Has ‘Terrible …
'Love Is Blind': Jessica Says Amber and Barnett Blocked Her on S…
'Matilda' Turns 25: Mara Wilson Shares Behind-the-Scenes Secrets…
Anne Hathaway on Why Role in ‘The Princess Diaries’ Was a Dream …
Bazzi on New Music, Overcoming Trauma, and Turning Pain Into Art…
Jenna Dewan on ‘Postpartum Anxiety’ After Giving Birth to Daught…
What Ben Affleck's Luxury Gift to Jennifer Lopez Symbolizes
Olivia Rodrigo Says It’s Been ‘Really Hard’ Watching People ‘Dis…
Mom of Fetty Wap's Late 4-Year-Old Daughter Shuts Down Report Ab…
Backstage With Florida Georgia Line and Famous Friends at Their …
Khloe Kardashian is not here for lies about her personal life. The reality star took to Twitter on Saturday to fight back against trolls "creating fake sh*t about me."
Though Kardashian didn't specify what rumors she disapproved of, earlier this month, she clapped back at a follower making assumptions that she was back with Tristan Thompson.
"HA! some of y’all really just make up anything and swear it’s the truth as if you know what’s going on,” Kardashian wrote on Saturday. "The truth is never good enough… or juicy enough. So you create a narrative that fits what you choose to believe."
"It is so old at this point," she continued in another tweet. "It’s always something about people creating fake sh*t about me and actually terrorizing me about something THEY ARE CREATING. Without anyone knowing any facts. It’s some weirdo sh*t."
Whether or not the rumors Kardashian was referring to were about her and Thompson, she and the basketball player appear to be on good terms. The two -- who co-parent 3-year-old daughter True -- were both spotted at LeBron James' wife Savannah's birthday party over the weekend, according to TMZ. The outlet reports they arrived and left separately.
Kardashian shared a photo of her outfit on Instagram. "Pretending to be a night owl 🦉 🖤," she captioned the pic.
See more on Kardashian in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Kim Kardashian Shares Kardashian Sisters' 'Star Search' Audition Tape
Khloé Kardashian's Gym Shoes Have Over 57,000 Five-Star Amazon Ratings
Khloe Kardashian Addresses Rumors She's Back With Tristan Thompson