Khloe Kardashian isn't moving when Tristan Thompson does. A source tells ET that while Khloe is "thrilled" for her beau's new deal with the Boston Celtics, and is giving him her full support in this new chapter of his career, she will not be moving to Massachusetts with him.

"Khloe will not be uprooting her life to move to Boston, but she’ll be there often and you’ll definitely see her court side when COVID is over," the source says.

The source notes that Tristan will have a place in Boston that’s big enough for his family to stay. As always, the source says, Khloe and Tristan's number one priority is their 2-year-old daughter, True.

"Khloe and Tristan will continue to make sure that both parents are majorly involved and present in her life," the source says.

Earlier this week, Tristan's agent confirmed to Yahoo Sports that the NBA player agreed to a deal with the Boston Celtics after nine seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The reported two-year deal is said to be worth $19 million.

After the news broke, Khloe's brother, Rob, and sister, Kim, congratulated Tristan on social media.

Tristan and Khloe rekindled their romance in August after more than a year apart. The athlete was previously involved in multiple cheating scandals, and Khloe's journey to trust him again is currently playing out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

