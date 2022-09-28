Kid Cudi couldn't be more excited about his new Netflix animated special, Entergalactic. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to Cudi at the premiere Wednesday night, where spoke about the love story at the center of the film and got candid about his dating and relationship history.

Entergalatic tells the story of Jabari, who after a chance run-in with his cool new photographer neighbor Meadow, has to figure out whether he can make space for love in his life. Crafted from the mind of the rapper, the semi-autobiographical special tells a story of Black love that Cudi said was necessary to portray on-screen.

"Well, I feel like this was something that was needed, like a Black love story, told in this way, and I kind of sprinkled a lot of like, my hopes and dreams, and what I want out of a relationship into this," Cudi revealed.

The 38-year-old musician playfully directed any potential love interests to watch the film to get a little "taste" of where his mind is when it comes to looking for a partner.

"I mean, just to get a little taste," he quipped, "see where my mind is at. I'm a sensitive, sweet man."

While an animated special, Cudi, who lends his voice to Jabari in the film, stressed that Entergalatic is of the mature variety, telling a love story for adults, in the form of animation.

After sharing what he wants more of in his romantic life, the "Day 'n' Nite" rapper reflected on some of his not-so-great dating moments, including a prom night gone wrong.

"I've never had anything like too bad," Cudi admitted. "I mean, I had a bad date, but it wasn't too terrible. I kind of just bailed on the date."

"Actually," he continued, "that kind of happened twice. I mean... my prom, my date, she was just so bad that I just left her in the middle of prom."

As for what's next for the Entergalactic universe, Cudi said he's looking to expand and add even more star-studded names to the cast, which already includes Jessica Williams, Ty Dolla $ign, Macaulay Culkin, Timothée Chalamet and more.

"I mean that's the hope, that's the hope, yeah," Cudi said of creating a second part to the special. "The sky's the limit. I mean, it could be anybody."

He continued, "I mean, I have a lot more friends that I'm pretty sure are gonna wanna be involved once they see this, and the door's wide open. I'm really excited to see who might want to be involved."

Entergalactic premieres Sept. 30 on Netflix.

