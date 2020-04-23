Eve isn't the woman she used to be.

Season two of Killing Eve removed both the allure of female killers and MI6 for Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) -- so now, in season three, she's doing things her way while investigating Kenny's (Sean Delaney) death.

Only ET has an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode of the BBC America and AMC drama, in which Eve gets real with Carolyn's (Fiona Shaw) new assistant, Mo (Raj Bajaj). He tells her that with her past, she should really have some protection -- and she tells him how it is.

"You could trace it, right?" Eve asks as she and Mo catch up about the account she's trying to find.

"I thought you were looking into the phone," Mo replies. "That was the deal, wasn't it? Or Did Charlie Big Potatoes change his mind because he didn't get a hob knob?"

Eve tries to assure Mo they're "in this together" -- but his workload doesn't feel that way. "Are we?" he questions her. "Because no one else is having to work at MI6 whilst moonlighting for Carolyn and you want me to trace --"

"You took this job thinking it would be easier?" Eve responds, getting ready to give Mo a dose of reality. "If you did, quit now, because it's only getting tougher."

Mo gives in, assuring Eve he'll look into tracing the account before handing her a file and gearing up to go their separate ways. "That's who we think has been on the hit list so far," he explains. "You know, I've been going through the MI6 case files you and Kenny worked on. You really should have some kind of protection, you know that right?"

"Do you have any idea what happens to people who are protected by MI6?" Eve quizzes Mo.

"What?" he raises, as Eve turns, laughing it off. "It's not good!" she yells out.

Watch the full clip in the video player above.

In an interview with ET, Killing Eve showrunner opened up about Kenny's death and its effect on Eve.

"Sandra and I spoke at length and we both knew it had to be something really personal to Eve to bring her back in to investigating the Twelve. It was never going to be a professional reason that did that. Initially in season one, when she was going to be in MI6, there are professional reasons that pull her in. But too much has happened to her personally to ever draw her [back] in professionally," she explained. "It had to be something of the emotional magnitude of Kenny dying that would bring her back -- not just into the investigation, but into the world really -- and just face it head first."

"Kenny has been doing his own work, he’s brilliant in his own right. I have to be so vague, but [Eve] will uncover certain truths that Kenny had been digging into that may or may not have resulted in his demise," she added.



Killing Eve airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on BBC America and AMC.

