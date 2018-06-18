'Killing Eve,' 'The Americans' Top 2018 TCA Awards Nominations

The nominees for the 2018 TCA Awards are here!

Killing Eve and The Americans lead the 34th annual awards show with five and four nominations respectively, the Television Critics Association (TCA) announced Tuesday. Atlanta, The Good Place, The Handmaid's Tale, Barry and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel follow with three nominations each.

Vying for the top prize, Program of the Year, are last year's winner The Handmaid's Tale, This Is Us, Atlanta, The Americans, The Good Place and Killing Eve. Meanwhile, Atlanta -- the 2017 Outstanding Achievement in Comedy winner -- will compete in the category against Barry, GLOW, The Good Place, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and One Day at a Time. On the drama side, The Americans, The Crown, The Good Fight, Killing Eve and This Is Us will give last year's Outstanding Achievement in Drama victor The Handmaid's Tale a run for its money.

The TCA Awards celebrate the top series, producers and performances of the 2017-18 television season, as selected by the media organization’s membership of over 200 professional television critics and journalists from the United States and Canada.

Robin Thede, host of BET's late-night show The Rundown With Robin Thede, will serve as host at the exclusive event on Saturday, Aug. 4, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, where winners will be announced. Honorees for the Career Achievement and Heritage Award will be announced at a later date.

Check out the full list of nominees below.

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve – BBC America

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story – FX

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale – Hulu

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve – BBC America

Matthew Rhys, The Americans – FX

Keri Russell, The Americans – FX

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Pamela Adlon, Better Things – FX

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend – The CW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amazon

Ted Danson, The Good Place – NBC

Donald Glover, Atlanta – FX (2017 Winner in Category)

Bill Hader, Barry – HBO

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown – CNN

60 Minutes – CBS

Blue Planet 2 – BBC America

The Rachel Maddow Show – MSNBC

The Vietnam War – PBS

Wild Wild Country – Netflix

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY

The Great British Baking Show – PBS

Nailed It! – Netflix

Project Runway – Lifetime

Queer Eye – Netflix

RuPaul's Drag Race – VH1

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood – PBS Kids

Elena of Avalor – Disney Channel

Muppet Babies – Disney Junior

Odd Squad – PBS Kids

Sesame Street – HBO

Sofia the First – Disney Junior

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SKETCH/VARIETY SHOWS

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee – TBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live – ABC

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – HBO

Late Night With Seth Meyers – NBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert – CBS

Saturday Night Live – NBC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIE OR MINISERIES

Alias Grace – Netflix

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story – FX

Howards End – Starz

Patrick Melrose – Showtime

The Tale – HBO

Twin Peaks: The Return – Showtime

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

Barry – HBO

Counterpart – Starz

GLOW – Netflix

Killing Eve – BBC America

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amazon

Mindhunter – Netflix

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

The Americans – FX

The Crown – Netflix

The Good Fight – CBS All Access

The Handmaid's Tale – Hulu (2017 Winner in Category)

Killing Eve – BBC America

This Is Us – NBC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Atlanta – FX (2017 Winner in Category)

Barry – HBO

GLOW – Netflix

The Good Place – NBC

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amazon

One Day at a Time – Netflix

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

The Americans – FX

Atlanta – FX

The Good Place – NBC

The Handmaid's Tale – Hulu (2017 Winner in Category)

Killing Eve – BBC America

This Is Us – NBC

