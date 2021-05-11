Kim and Khloé Kardashian are on the case! In a clip from this week's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the sisters team up to discover who is behind the North West parody Instagram account, Nori's Black Book. The account, which boasts 815,000 followers, is a parody account for Kim's eldest daughter, North, and takes turns making hilarious jokes and jabs at the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Kim and Khloé start by questioning celebrity hairstylist and family friend Jen Atkin about her involvement with the Instagram account.

"Are you Nori's Black Book?" Khloé asks, to which Jen jokingly responds, "Oh, my God! I f**king wish I was Nori's Black Book. My captions aren't that good."

Jen goes on to throw her own suggestion in the bucket. "You know who I think it is? … Steph," she suggests.

Kim quickly FaceTimes her pal and former assistant, Stephanie Shepard, to see whether she's the one responsible for the account. The reality TV star quickly gets down to business, telling Stephanie she has a "serious question" to ask her. Khloé then tells her to "look Jen in the eyes" before providing her response.

"Are you Nori's Black Book?" Kim asks. A shocked Stephanie responds similarly to Jen, saying, "Oh my God. I wish I was f**king Nori's Black Book."

After ruling out anyone from their "inner circle," Kim suggests that she and Khloé call Tracy Romulus, who is the Chief Marketing Officer for KKW Brands.

"We've ruled a few people out of who it could be for Nori's Black Book," Kim says in a confessional. "We've called Jen Atkin, we've called Stephanie, Cici … we've tried everyone and they're all ruled out. So, I [am going to] call Tracy, who works with me, and she's, like, queen top dog investigator. Anytime we want to play a prank or do something, she always knows what to do and say."

But that rules Tracy out as a suspect. The pair immediately ask her whether she's behind Nori's Black Book, and she denies it -- so they enlist her help in tracking down the account owner.

"Why don't we try to contact them and say that we want to send them some KKW products," Tracy suggests. "Or why don't we just get their address and say we wanna send them a PR box?"

The sisters agree that's a good idea and hope they could finally unmask the person behind the parody account.

Nori's Black Book has caught wind of Kim and Khloé's plans.

"Uh-oh! Mommy and Auntie KoKo are trying to figure out who is 'Nori's Black Book'. They asked everyone they know, even Mason. Do you guys have any guesses??? Tune into Thursday's episode of @KUWTK on @eentertainment to find out who is behind 'Nori's Black Book'! #KUWTK #Ad," the account captioned a snippet of the clip from Thursday's episode.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on E!

RELATED CONTENT

Kardashians Tear Up as They Tell 'KUWTK' Crew That the Show Is Ending

Kardashians Not Surprised by Caitlyn Jenner's Plan to Run for Governor

'KUWTK': Andy Cohen to Host Final Season Reunion Special

Kardashians Get Emotional Announcing End of ‘KUWTK’ to Film Crew This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery