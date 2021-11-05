Kim Cattrall is officially set to join the cast of Hulu's How I Met Your Father, ET can confirm. In her role, the 65-year-old former Sex and the City star will portray an older version of Hilary Duff's character.

A rep for Hulu tells ET: "Cattrall will play the future version of Hilary Duff’s character 'Sophie' who is telling her son the story of how she met his father."

How I Met Your Father is set to premiere in 2022, with no official date yet. According to the show's logline, “In the near future, Sophie (Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.”

News of Duff's casting came in April, and the Lizzie McGuire alum has since been sharing behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram. In June, Hulu announced that Chris Lowell had joined the cast as Jesse alongside Duff, and the rest of the cast was announced in August.

The highly anticipated How I Met Your Mother spinoff cast includes Francia Raisa as Valentina, Sophie's roommate and an aspiring stylist. Also on board are Suraj Sharma as Sid, Tom Ainsley as Charlie, and Tien Tran as Ellen. Meanwhile, Drake and Josh alum Josh Peck will take on the recurring role of Drew.

Duff adorably introduced her Instagram fans to Sophie in September, writing, "Hello, I’m Sophie," alongside photos of herself onscreen.

In August, Duff shared a sweet group shot of herself alongside Raisa, Lowell, Sharma, Tran, Ainsley and Brandon Micheal Hall. "Who’s ready for us???" she captioned the pic. "We may or may not have been sitting in front of a certain someones apartment…. #himyf."

