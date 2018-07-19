Kim Coles Discusses Possible 'Living Single' Reboot (Exclusive)

Khadijah, Synclaire, Obie and the rest of the Living Single gang might be returning soon!

ET caught up with Kim Coles at the inaugural Wendy Williams Hunter Give Back Gala in NYC on Wednesday where she was asked if a reboot is on the way and, at first, she remained pretty cagey. “[Queen Latifah’s] been talking, listen what [I'd] love to say is that I have been neither contacted nor contracted. However, something is happening next month that I cannot talk about and that’s all I’m gonna say.”

When pressed, Coles added: “That’s all I can say. The six of us together; a reboot-ish. That’s all I can say.” Sounds like fans of the beloved ‘90s sitcom are in for something special in the days ahead, even if it's not the classic show's return.

The 56-year-old comedian went on to discuss how she envisions her character, Synclaire James-Jones, all these years later. “Listen, we always said that Synclaire and Overton were going to have twins, Syncloverton and Overclaire. I would love to see them, that’s all I’ll say.”

Regardless if a reboot does takes shape, Coles shared that she and her co-stars remain close to this day. “We reunionize all the time, but y'all don't get to see it… We text each other and there's love and birthdays and we send each other funny memes that are inside jokes. We're family. We will be forever.”

