Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West came together for North West's basketball game over the weekend. In new photos of the former couple, Kim and Kanye appeared to be chatting while supporting their eldest daughter at her latest sports match.

In the pics, a still-blonde Kim kept things sporty in a white tank top and bright orange joggers, an orange, black and white sweater tied around her waist. The SKIMS founder paired the look with black sunglasses and showed some support for Kanye in a pair of orange, Yeezy slides. For his part, Kanye appeared in his signature uniform as of late, wearing black pants and a black hoodie, which he paired with black boots. The busy parents both had their phones out during the exchange.

Backgrid

The latest sighting of the former couple comes just days after Kanye admitted that Kim looks after their children 80 percent of the time.

"Even to this day, I’ll still give Kim advice on things that could help because that’s going to go to the kids," Kanye said in an interview on the debut episode of Alo Yoga's Mind Full podcast with Alo Co-CEO and Co-Founder, Danny Harris, and Vice President of Brand Innovation, Alyson Wilson, offering a "sonic picture" of his thoughts. "She's still gotta, 80 percent of the time, raise those children. So, what people saw when I was going back and forth, is that I still have to be able to throw my version of what people would throw into the curriculum."

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 after six years of marriage. Together, they share four children: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

Amid the former couple's ongoing divorce proceedings, Kim and Kanye were said to be "getting along" just last month. A source told ET at the time that "Kim and Kanye have been co-parenting in a healthy way lately. Things are cordial between them. Being a great dad has always been very important to Kanye and his main goal is to keep his children happy. He has been trying to keep any intense emotions out of anything and focus on what matters most to him, which is taking care of his family."

In his interview on Mind Full, which was filmed at Alo's podcast studio in Beverly Hills, California, and released on Thursday, Kanye also shared that moving out of the house he shared with Kim was a process he found to be "extremely therapeutic."

Since going their separate ways, both Kim and Kanye have been dating, with Kim recently splitting from Pete Davidson after less than a year together, and Kanye, who was previously linked to Julia Fox and then Chaney Jones, most recently said to be dating model Candice Swanepoel.

For more on Kim and Kanye and their high-profile split, check out the video below.

RELATED CONTENT

Kanye West Says Kim Kardashian Has Their Kids '80 Percent of the Time'

Kim Kardashian Reveals What North West Gets in Kris Jenner's Will

Kanye West Is Dating Candice Swanepoel

Kim Kardashian Sports Jockstrap, Spills on Kanye West in New Spread This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery