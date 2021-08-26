Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Seemingly Recreate Their Wedding at 'Donda' Listening Event -- Twitter Reacts
Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Album Release Party With Kim Kardashian and…
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Reunite Amid Divorce
Kim Kardashian Credits Kanye West for Making Her ‘Confident’ In …
Chance the Rapper on His New Concert Film and Kanye West’s ‘Raw’…
How Kim Kardashian Feels About Dating Following Her Split From K…
Kim Kardashian Shares Rare Home Movie Singing With Her Sisters
Ninja and Pokimane Talk ‘Free Guy’ Cameos and Future Acting Gigs…
Savannah Chrisley Confirms She and Ex Nic Kerdiles Are Back Toge…
‘Nine Perfect Strangers:’ Nicole Kidman Reacts to the Hype Aroun…
Britney Spears Says Fans Only Know 'Half the Story' of Her Conse…
‘Below Deck Mediterranean’s Malia White Was Hesitant to Return f…
Kathy Griffin Reveals She's Removing Half of Left Lung After Can…
Matt Damon Faces Backlash, Billie Eilish Says She Has ‘Terrible …
'Love Is Blind': Jessica Says Amber and Barnett Blocked Her on S…
'Matilda' Turns 25: Mara Wilson Shares Behind-the-Scenes Secrets…
Anne Hathaway on Why Role in ‘The Princess Diaries’ Was a Dream …
Bazzi on New Music, Overcoming Trauma, and Turning Pain Into Art…
Jenna Dewan on ‘Postpartum Anxiety’ After Giving Birth to Daught…
Chrishell Stause Is Dating 'Selling Sunset' Co-Star Jason Oppenh…
Kanye West knows how to surprise his fans. After a night of unexpected twists at his third listening event for his forthcoming album, Donda, on Thursday, the artist truly threw fans for a loop when he held a faux wedding ceremony.
During the event, this time held at Soldier Field in Kanye's hometown of Chicago, the artist appeared on the front porch of a recreation of his childhood home which was built in the center of the stadium. After surprising fans with some unannounced guests and unexpected additions to his tracks, the 44-year-old rapper amped up the drama when he lit himself on fire and was engulfed in flames.
While many fans watching the livestreamed event thought that would be the grand finale, Kanye surprised them all when he was extinguished, and was then joined by a woman who appeared to be his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian West.
Kim came out dressed in a stunning wedding gown, including a long, face-obscuring white vail, as traditional wedding music played over the loudspeakers.
Kim's sisters, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, also shared the surprising moment, posting pics and clips of the wedding portion of the event to their Instagram Stories.
TMZ reports that the woman was Kanye's estranged wife, but that the wedding ceremony was simply part of the performance, and that the pair -- who share four children and were married for nearly seven years before separating -- have not gotten back together.
That being said, Kim has come out to show her support at both of Kanye's other Donda listening events that were held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The pair also recently reunited to grab lunch in Malibu, California, earlier this month, and kept a very low profile while they had several security guards in tow.
A source told ET on Friday that Kim and Kanye "are on great terms."
"Although they are going through a divorce, the couple still spend time together alone, or with their kids. Kanye lives mostly out of L.A., but when he’s in town they make it a priority to meet up," the source said. "Kim has had the children lately since Kanye has been working on the album... but co-parenting has been going well for the couple."
RELATED CONTENT:
Kanye West Brings Out Marilyn Manson and DaBaby at 3rd 'Donda' Event
Kanye West Files Docs to Legally Change His Name To 'Ye'
Kim Kardashian Listens to Ex Kanye West's 'Donda' While Driving
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Reunite Amid Divorce
Related Gallery