Kim Kardashian West and Kris and Kendall Jenner are giving back to a family friend.

The trio is part of an all-new episode of Celebrity IOU and work with Drew and Jonathan Scott to create a resort-style outdoor oasis for Kris’ best friend, Lisa, who recently lost both her husband and mom. ET has your sneak peek at the upcoming episode, premiering Monday, June 21.

"She was the one who, if I had a baby, she was at my house two days later with dinner for everyone," Kris says in the clip. "Her husband passed away last year and it was really, really sad."

Lisa is over the moon after she sees her new oasis, tearing up and telling her dear friend, "With the tragedies that have happened in the last year, I am so excited about the next chapter."

Kris then tells her friend, "I just felt like you needed this to move on." Watch the full clip above.

The new episodes will spotlight eight new Hollywood A-listers who help a special person in their lives get a much-needed home renovation. LeAnn Rimes, Kevin Hart, Gwyneth Paltrow, Darren Criss, Josh Groban, Ali Wong and Howie Mandel are all taking part.

Among the projects are converting a detached garage into an in-law suite with a private deck and building a man cave retreat featuring a high-end kitchen and updated living room with a statement fireplace.

Previous episodes of Celebrity IOU included Brad Pitt, Melissa McCarthy and more stars picking up power tools.

"A lot of people don't know he is so into architecture," Jonathan said of working with Pitt. "He's brilliant when it comes to the home. So the fact that he was part of our premiere episode of Celebrity IOU is amazing."

"I will admit when we were doing demolition, he beat me through the walls. Like, he smashed through that thing like no one's business," he continued. "Really, it was so cool to see someone that's such a huge celebrity just want to get in and put his own hands in on the work because he wanted to do this for someone he loves."

Celebrity IOU premieres on Monday, June 21, at 9 p.m. on HGTV.

