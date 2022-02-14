Kim Kardashian West and Pete Davidson celebrated Valentine's Day early this year, going out for a romantic dinner at Lilia restaurant in Brooklyn, New York, on Saturday night.

Kim was out to turn heads in a sparkly fur coat, thigh-high boots and a matching silver floor-length dress. The 41-year-old mother of four smiled as she held hands with 28-year-old Pete, who dressed much more casually in jeans, a flannel shirt, a brown Carhartt jacket and sneakers.

Backgrid

Meanwhile, Kim's ex, Kanye "Ye" West, has made headlines with his recent jabs at Pete on social media. On Monday, the 44-year-old rapper Instagrammed a photo of Kim and Pete's Saturday date night and claimed he bought Kim the coat she's wearing.

"I don't have beef with Kim I love my family so stop that narrative," Ye wrote in all caps. "I'm not giving up on my family I bought this coat for Kim before SNL I thought it was particularly special I have faith that we'll be back together. ... Sometimes people call me crazy but to be in love is to be crazy about something and I am crazy about my family happy Valentines."

"My family means more to me than any other accomplishment in life," he continued in a later post. "If anyone loves me and my family if you see Skete in real life scream at yhe looser [sic] at the top of your lungs and say Kimye forever 💔."

A source recently told ET that Pete remains supportive of Kim amid her challenging split from Ye.

"Pete finds Kanye's lyrics and interviews about him funny and entertaining," the source said. "He is super chill about the situation and doesn't take it too personally. But he hates that Kim has to deal with the drama. Pete is certainly helping her through this and has been supportive and reminding her not to focus on it too much."

"They are enjoying the pace they're going at right now," the source also said of where Kim and Pete's relationship stands. "Kim is so busy, has a big family, her businesses and still dealing with her divorce from Kanye."

Pete Davidson Hates That Kim Kardashian Has to Deal With Kanye West Drama (Source) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kanye West Takes Jabs At Pete Davidson, Machine Gun Kelly and Kid Cudi

How Pete Davidson Is Supporting Kim Kardashian Amid Kanye West Drama

Pete Davidson Has a Kim Kardashian Candle in His Bedroom

Related Gallery