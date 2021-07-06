Kim Kardashian is giving KKW Beauty a makeover. The beauty and fashion mogul took to social media Tuesday to share that she will be temporarily shutting down her beauty brand to relaunch "under a completely new brand with new formulas that are more modern, innovative, and packaged in an elevated and sustainable new look."

"To our loyal customers, It all started with a contour kit and expanded to eyes, lips, body, and many incredible collections over the past four years," the statement began.

"On August 1st at midnight we will be shutting down the KKWBeauty.com site so that we can come back to you under a completely new brand with new formulas that are more modern, innovative, and packaged in an elevated and sustainable new look," she continued.

The new product range will also come with a new "shopping experience," which will allow customers to purchase all of Kardashian's beauty and cosmetic products in one place.

"I'm excited to continue to develop and expand my product range and for you to finally be able to experience it the way that I have always envisioned," Kardashian said. "In addition, my team is hard at work to improve the customer shopping experience where you will be able to purchase my beauty and cosmetic offerings in all categories from one single website."

Kardashian thanked her fans, adding, "Thank you so much for being on this incredible journey with me, and I promise we won't be gone for too long."

Instagram/Kim Kardashian

The mom of four launched the line in 2017, selling 20 percent of her KKW Beauty company to Coty for $200 million. While the deal was announced in 2019, it wasn't finalized until January of this year.

"I'm so proud of how the KKW brand has grown over the past four years, and I look forward to working with Coty for the next phase of innovation, advancement, and the ability to bring new launches to customers all around the world," Kardashian said in a press release at the time. "This relationship will allow me to lead the development of the creative elements that I specialize in, while benefiting from the incredible resources of an established company like Coty."

The deal is set to include a skincare line slated for a 2022 release, as well as further development of her existing products, which is what may be taking place now as the beauty brand takes a step back to relaunch. As per the deal, Kardashian and her team will remain the creative visionaries for the brand, while Coty will focus on product development with forays into haircare, personal care and nail products.

