Kim Kardashian West is taking her fight for criminal justice reform to TV.

The reality star and entrepreneur has teamed up with Oxygen for a two-hour documentary, Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project, which follows Kim as she sets out on a journey to help right the injustices and advocate for change.

Alongside legal experts, Kim works on four cases -- Dawn Jackson, Alexis Martin, Momolu Stewart and David Sheppard -- who they believe were unfairly sentenced. The doc is set to premiere this April.

"There is a mass incarceration problem in the United States," Kim says in the two-minute trailer, released Saturday at the winter Television Critics Association press tour. "I went into this knowing nothing and then my heart completely opened up."

In 2018, Kim helped Alice Marie Johnson, a great-grandmother serving a life-plus-25-year sentence as a first-time nonviolent offender get clemency. Since successfully helping Johnson, Kim -- as she details in the gripping trailer -- reveals that she's been contacted by hundreds of people seeking her help.

"There are a lot of people making bad choices after a lifetime of trauma," Kim acknowledges in the trailer, as she goes to jails and speaks to incarcerated inmates face to face. "People deserve a second chance."

Last year, Kim revealed that she had plans on taking the bar exam in 2022 to become a criminal justice lawyer.

“I partnered with Oxygen to do the Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project documentary because there are millions of people impacted by this broken justice system, and I wanted to put faces to these numbers and statistics,” said Kim, who is an executive producer, in a statement. “There are a lot of people who deserve a second chance, but many do not have the resources to make it happen. I want to help elevate these cases to a national level to effect change, and this documentary is an honest depiction of me learning about the system and helping bring tangible results to justice reform.”

Here is the complete synopsis of Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project:

"The show captures Kim as she lends a hand to right injustices and advocate for change by exploring the cases of Dawn Jackson, Alexis Martin, Momolu Stewart and David Sheppard, all of whom she and the legal experts she is working alongside believe have been unfairly sentenced. The documentary follows the origins of their individual stories, revealing the devastating circumstances that led them to take the actions that changed their lives forever. In her crusade to shed light on the criminal justice system and help people who are impacted by incarceration, Kim travels to the prisons, speaks to the families and friends, lobbies public officials, and consults with lawyers as well as her own legal team from #cut50 to develop strategies to facilitate their release. Along the way, the film documents the progress that led to Momolu Stewart’s and David Sheppard’s releases. It also highlights Kim’s growing understanding of mandatory sentencing, the damaging problems of mass incarceration, and the importance of educational programs and rehabilitation efforts for a successful reentry into society."

Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project premieres Sunday, April 5 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on Oxygen.

