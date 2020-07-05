It's been less than 24 hours since Kanye West announced that he's running for president, but he's already received plenty of support from his friends and loved ones.

"We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future," the "Wash Us in the Blood" rapper, 43, tweeted on the Fourth of July. "I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION."

Elon Musk, who was recently photographed with Kanye, was one of the first to weigh-in, tweeting, "You have my full support!"

You have my full support! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2020

Kanye's wife, Kim Kardashian West, showed her support by re-tweeting the message with an American flag emoji. She also shared his tweet to her Instagram Stories.

"I'm voting for Kanye west," NFL star Dez Bryant added in his own tweet. "I didn’t judge you on your vote don’t judge me on mine."

I’m voting for Kanye west .. I didn’t judge you on your vote don’t judge me on mine 😂 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 5, 2020

Others, however, weren't as stoked by Kanye's announcement, and how it could potentially affect the upcoming election. "Not now, Kanye. Seriously," wrote Piers Morgan.

See more reactions from stars like Octavia Spencer, Ty Dolla $ign, Wells Adams, Chrishell Stause and more below:

It’s obvious that some people live in a bubble. It’s about time to burst it. #2020vision — octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) July 5, 2020

Ye for president 🗣 https://t.co/j7UlieSmwL — Ty Dolla $ign (@tydollasign) July 5, 2020

Everyone: 2020 can’t get any worse.



Kanye: hold my beer. — Wells Adams (@WellsAdams) July 5, 2020

You are only hope to stop this disgusting joke and distraction he is pulling. Please. 🙏🏼 — Chrishell (@Chrishell7) July 5, 2020

If there was Rank Choice voting available and @kanyewest was on the ballot with @JoeBiden and @realDonaldTrump , I would have @kanyewest ahead of @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/y6r0EVdBeB — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 5, 2020

I think we should give Kanye West the AOL Free trial treatment if he gets in office. He gets 30 days, if he's doing well after the 30 we subscribe for another trial version, if he's messing up we can subscribe to another service — Jay Pharoah (@JayPharoah) July 5, 2020

Do you think Kanye’s doing it to split votes or just be an anarchist? — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) July 5, 2020

Kanye west running for president



Ok 2020



You win



I’m out 👋🏼👋🏼👋🏼👋🏼🤦🏼‍♂️ #CHECKMATE — Ant Anstead (@AntAnstead) July 5, 2020

Should I run for President too? I don’t much about anything... — bob saget (@bobsaget) July 5, 2020

PARIS FOR PRESIDENT ✨🇺🇸👸🏼✨ — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) July 5, 2020

As ET previously reported, West first announced his intentions to run for president back in 2015, while accepting his Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards. "I don't know what I'm fitting to lose after this it don't matter though because it ain't about me, it's about new ideas, bro, people with ideas, people who believe in truth," he said. "And yes, as you probably could've guessed by this moment, I have decided in 2020 to run for president."

At the time, President Donald Trump even reacted to Kanye's interest in taking office, telling Rolling Stone, "He's actually a different kind of person than people think, he's a nice guy. I hope to run against him someday."

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kanye West Says He's Running for President in 2020

Kanye West Gives Kim Kardashian’s Bathroom ‘Enchanted Forest' Makeover

Kanye West Drops Music Video for New Song 'Wash Us in the Blood'

Kim Kardashian Had No Idea Kanye West Wanted to Run For President This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery