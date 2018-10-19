Kim Kardashian West is getting candid about her sex life.

In a new interview with American author and screenwriter Bret Easton Ellis for the 20th anniversary of Richardson, the mother of three opens up about her famous sex tape with rapper Ray J, and how sex with her husband, Kanye West, has changed since having kids.

Back in 2007, Kim made headlines when an X-rated tape she filmed in 2003 with then-boyfriend Ray J was leaked to the public. Kim was best known at the time for being an assistant to Paris Hilton, who experienced a similar situation a few years prior. In 2003, Paris' sex tape with her then-boyfriend, Rick Salomon, made its rounds around the internet and quickly went viral.

"I thought that for Paris, it was explosive and a super lot of attention for her too, in a positive way," Kim said, when asked if she thought Paris' tape "disillusioned" her in any way. "But once you go through it and you have those conversations with your parents and grandparents and everyone that you'd be really embarrassed about it with, I think you get to a point where you're like, 'OK, we’re dealing with this legally, and it's time to move on.''"

"Everyone deals with things differently," she continued. "And I seem to deal with things -- whether the sex tape, the robbery [in Paris], even the death of my dad [Robert Kardashian], who was the most important person in my life -- I push to just overcome it. I just don't have a victim mentality. That's never been my personality. I've always been like, the victor -- 'I can get past this, and this will not define me.'"

It's been over a decade since the sex tape was released, and obviously, a lot has changed for the reality star. While Kim's public image still seems to embody that of a sex goddess, she's now the mother of three children with Kanye -- North, Saint and Chicago.

"I absolutely think you can [be both]," she exclaimed. "I was somebody who gained 60 or 70 pounds in my pregnancies and felt so unlike myself and so unsexy. Literally, at the end, when you can't even have sex, I thought, 'I'm never going to have sex again in my life!' I just felt so bad about myself in my soul."

"The internet was making fun of me, comparing me to whales!" she added. "Shamu and I were in a 'Who wore it better?' side-by-side. I didn't lose weight that quickly. But I'd say eight months later, I had probably my best body ever. I felt like, 'I did this. I lost all this weight on my own. I feel better than ever!' I just put my body through that, and so it was empowering when I did a nude shoot."

And while Kim is totally comfortable baring it all for the cameras, she admitted she's a bit more timid in real life.

"It's actually funny, at home I'm much more conservative than my public persona is," she explained. "My public persona is wild, sexual. But I'm actually uncomfortable when I talk about sex, and I'm more conservative when it comes to that. But I'm vain like that. I can go on a set and be fully naked in front of 50 people doing a shoot, but if I'm one on one, intimate in bed, I'm like shy and insecure."

"I definitely have two different personalities like that," she continued. "But I think motherhood has actually made me more confident about being publicly sexy."

Confident, indeed! Check out the photos from Kim's risque photo shoot for Richardson here, and watch the video below for more on her famous family.

