Kim Kardashian is placing her focus on co-parenting her and Kanye "Ye" West's four children following his polarizing appearance at Paris Fashion Week

A source tells ET that Kim is doing her best to co-parent their children -- North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 3 -- in a safe way.

"Kim has not spoken to Kanye," the source said. "She is doing her best to co-parent with him in a safe way for her children."

The last week has seen a firestorm of controversy for the 45-year-old rapper, who not only made headlines after his latest Yeezy presentation but for the series of subsequent social media tirades that followed, including barbs aimed at his ex.

Amidst it all, Kanye has even stepped out with a new woman on his arm. While he was previously linked to model Candice Swanepoel, the source said that relationship has "fizzled out," with Ye moving on to another runway darling -- Brazilian model Juliana Nalú.

"Things between Kanye and Candice fizzled out, but it was never serious to begin with," the source shared. "He is seeing Juliana now and it's casual. He is just dating around and is still hung up on Kim and trying to get her attention."

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021, and the former couple has had their fair share of ups and downs, from Kanye's disapproval of Kim's relationship with Pete Davidson to the allegation that he was kept from seeing Chicago on her birthday.

Kanye most recently addressed their family dynamic and his views on co-parenting with Kim during an interview on Fox News' Tucker Carlson Tonight, saying he's not willing to "compromise" when it comes to his children's education, as he prefers them to attend the private school he created, Donda Academy.

"All they do is take all the celebs' kids and throw them into this same school," said the rapper, referring to their children's private school education. "Right now we've come to a compromise -- but I'm not finished because I don't compromise -- but we've come to a compromise that my kids come to my school after school and they learn choir."

The rapper added that there's already a point of contention with his youngest son, Psalm, over him attending choir practice at Donda Academy.

"I sat there with [Pslam] and he came in and said, 'Why do I have to sing? I don't even go to your school,'" Ye claimed. "So, imagine a 16-year-old version of that guy, or the 26-year-old version of that guy, where the father doesn't have a say-so of what the kids are watching, what the kids are wearing, what the kids are eating, or who the kids are hanging out with."

Kim Kardashian Reacts to Kanye West Taking Digs at Her Style Amid Divorce



