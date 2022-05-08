Happy Mother's Day! It was a day for the ladies on Sunday as the celebs took to social media to celebrate some of the women who mean the most in their lives. Stars shared photos of their moms, and even blessed the timelines with some of the best throwbacks.

Kim Kardashian celebrated everyone's famous mom-ager, Kris Jenner and her sisters, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner -- who are all famous moms.

"Happy Mother’s Day to all of the amazing women who make the hardest job in the entire world look so effortless! You all inspire me every day 💕," The Kardashians star wrote.

Another star who celebrated their famous mom was Tracee Ellis Ross. The Blackish actress paid homage to her mother, Diana Ross, with a series of sweet throwbacks. "I love my mama. Sending Happy Mother’s Day wishes to all those who mother, who nurture and teach us about mothering and what it is to be mothered. A special embrace to those who need extra love today. I see you and send love to you. May we honor the mother within each of us."

Famous husbands also got in on the celebrations, honoring their wives who pull double duty as moms. "To my forever date, Happy Mothers Day! We ❤️you @gabunion," Dwyane Wade wrote to Gabrielle Union.

David Beckham celebrated his wife, Victoria Beckham with a sweet throwback pic. "Happy Mothers Day to the most amazing Mum’s 🇺🇸 @victoriabeckham @sandra_beckham49 @jackie.adams_ ❤️❤️❤️ We love you x x x," he wrote.

First time moms got in on the action too. Olivia Munn had a sweet message for the new mothers like her and the men who take care of them.

"Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there, but especially to the moms who are struggling with post partum depression/anxiety, still wearing their maternity clothes because you’ve realized that the snap back is bullshit and so unreal, and feel insecure as they scroll through Insta today realizing they don’t have the energy, creativity or brain power to post a beautiful pic of motherhood," she wrote. "Thank you to @johnmulaney for knowing that all I wanted for Mother’s Day was a bucket of chicken, a box of biscuits and for him to take over all nap duties today."

See how more celebrities celebrated Mother's Day below:

