Kim Kardashian West is spending some quality time with her husband. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo of herself posing with Kanye West, after a source told ET they "want to work on saving their marriage."

Kim's pic with Kanye was the last in a slideshow that featured the mom of four out paddle boarding with daughter North, 7. Kim and Kanye -- who also share kids Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1 -- were accompanied by the reality star's sister, Kourtney Kardashian, in their snap together. The post was simply captioned with a surfing emoji. Kim's brother, Rob Kardashian, commented with blue hearts.

Kanye and Kim's photo together comes after she supported him at his first Sunday Service event since the start of the coronavirus pandemic last Sunday. Soon after, Kanye posted a video to Twitter of himself and Kim sharing a sweet kiss. He captioned the clip, "WE’RE STEPPING OUT ON FAITH."

WE’RE STEPPING OUT ON FAITH pic.twitter.com/Ak1sJmPz0o — ye (@kanyewest) August 19, 2020

A source told ET earlier this month that following personal turmoil and their subsequent family trip to the Dominican Republic, Kim and Kanye are continuing to prioritize their marriage.

"Kim and Kanye have put a lot on hold professionally to be together with their family," ET's source said. "They spent time out of the country together and are back in the States continuing their vacation. Kim and Kanye love one another and want to work on saving their marriage."

"The couple has had time to spend with their kids as well as discuss their future and what that looks like without anyone else getting involved," the source added. "They need time off the grid until they have things figured out."

